KNR Constructions Ltd (KNRL.NS)
KNRL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
224.80INR
11:17am BST
224.80INR
11:17am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs11.75 (+5.52%)
Rs11.75 (+5.52%)
Prev Close
Rs213.05
Rs213.05
Open
Rs213.00
Rs213.00
Day's High
Rs226.75
Rs226.75
Day's Low
Rs208.00
Rs208.00
Volume
332,294
332,294
Avg. Vol
103,242
103,242
52-wk High
Rs235.00
Rs235.00
52-wk Low
Rs114.00
Rs114.00
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
B. V. Rama Rao
|75
|2005
|Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
K. Jalandhar Reddy
|45
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
M. V. Venkata Rao
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Narasimha Reddy
|67
|2006
|Managing Director, Whole Time Director
|
G. Sravana Kumar
|2010
|General Manager - Finance and Accounts