Edition:
United Kingdom

Coca-Cola Co (KO.N)

KO.N on New York Stock Exchange

46.32USD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.06 (-0.13%)
Prev Close
$46.38
Open
$46.38
Day's High
$46.64
Day's Low
$46.24
Volume
2,699,533
Avg. Vol
3,290,504
52-wk High
$46.98
52-wk Low
$39.88

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Ahmet Muhtar Kent

64 2017 Chairman of the Board

James Quincey

52 2017 President, Chief Executive Officer, Director

Kathy Waller

59 2017 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President, President - Enabling Services

John Murphy

52 2016 President - Asia Pacific Group

Alfredo Rivera

55 2016 President - Latin America Group
Coca-Cola Co News

