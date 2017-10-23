Edition:
Coca-Cola Femsa SAB de CV (KOFL.MX)

KOFL.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange

134.45MXN
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
$134.45
Open
$134.02
Day's High
$136.22
Day's Low
$134.01
Volume
678,989
Avg. Vol
667,850
52-wk High
$161.02
52-wk Low
$124.00

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Jose Fernandez Carbajal

63 2001 Chairman of the Board

John Anthony Santa Maria Otazua

60 2014 Chief Executive Officer, Director

Hector Jesus Trevino Gutierrez

60 1993 Chief Financial and Administrative Officer

Tanya Avellan Pinoargote

51 2014 Director of Sales, Planning and Information Technology

Raymundo Yutani Vela

59 2014 Director of Human Resources
Coca-Cola Femsa SAB de CV News

