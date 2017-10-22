Kordsa Teknik Tekstil AS (KORDS.IS)
KORDS.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
7.17TRY
22 Oct 2017
7.17TRY
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-0.07TL (-0.97%)
-0.07TL (-0.97%)
Prev Close
7.24TL
7.24TL
Open
7.22TL
7.22TL
Day's High
7.24TL
7.24TL
Day's Low
7.14TL
7.14TL
Volume
749,135
749,135
Avg. Vol
1,005,075
1,005,075
52-wk High
9.09TL
9.09TL
52-wk Low
5.51TL
5.51TL
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Mehmet Pekarun
|47
|2011
|Chairman of the Board
|
Cenk Alper
|47
|2013
|President, Chief Executive Officer
|
Neriman Ulsever
|2013
|Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Ibrahim Yildirim
|Chief Technology Officer
|
Sibel Raif
|Chief Marketing Officer