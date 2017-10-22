Edition:
United Kingdom

Kordsa Teknik Tekstil AS (KORDS.IS)

KORDS.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

7.17TRY
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-0.07TL (-0.97%)
Prev Close
7.24TL
Open
7.22TL
Day's High
7.24TL
Day's Low
7.14TL
Volume
749,135
Avg. Vol
1,005,075
52-wk High
9.09TL
52-wk Low
5.51TL

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Mehmet Pekarun

47 2011 Chairman of the Board

Cenk Alper

47 2013 President, Chief Executive Officer

Neriman Ulsever

2013 Vice Chairman of the Board

Ibrahim Yildirim

Chief Technology Officer

Sibel Raif

Chief Marketing Officer
» More People

Kordsa Teknik Tekstil AS News