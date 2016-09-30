Korian SA (KORI.PA)
KORI.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
27.62EUR
3:40pm BST
27.62EUR
3:40pm BST
Change (% chg)
€-0.45 (-1.60%)
€-0.45 (-1.60%)
Prev Close
€28.08
€28.08
Open
€28.10
€28.10
Day's High
€28.11
€28.11
Day's Low
€27.52
€27.52
Volume
54,962
54,962
Avg. Vol
124,363
124,363
52-wk High
€32.13
€32.13
52-wk Low
€23.76
€23.76
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Christian Chautard
|63
|2015
|Chairman of the Board
|
Sophie Boissard
|47
|2016
|Chief Executive Officer
|
Philippe Denormandie
|2015
|Group Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Committee
|
Laurent Lemaire
|78
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Cecile Jolly
|Member of the Executive Committee - Director of Group Communication, CSR and Operational Marketing
- French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Sept. 14
- BRIEF-Korian H1 net profit group share rises to 38 million euros
- BRIEF-Icade announces that Korian Group, Icade Santé and Icade Promotion signed a development partnership
- BRIEF-Korian to distribute a dividend of 0.60 euros per share for FY 2016
- BRIEF-Korian Q2 revenue rises by 5.1 percent