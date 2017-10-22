Koza Anadolu Metal Madencilik Isletmeleri AS (KOZAA.IS)
KOZAA.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
6.79TRY
22 Oct 2017
6.79TRY
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
0.11TL (+1.65%)
0.11TL (+1.65%)
Prev Close
6.68TL
6.68TL
Open
6.68TL
6.68TL
Day's High
6.90TL
6.90TL
Day's Low
6.58TL
6.58TL
Volume
15,862,198
15,862,198
Avg. Vol
38,342,058
38,342,058
52-wk High
7.92TL
7.92TL
52-wk Low
1.88TL
1.88TL
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Hamdi Ipek
|Chairman of the Board
|
Cafer Ipek
|51
|2014
|Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Melek Ipek
|Member of the Board
|
Ismet Sivrioglu
|2014
|Member of the Board - Representing Koza Ipek Holding AS
|
Ismail Kasapoglu
|Independent Member of the Board