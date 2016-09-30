Edition:
United Kingdom

KPIT Technologies Ltd (KPIT.NS)

KPIT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

131.45INR
11:23am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs4.45 (+3.50%)
Prev Close
Rs127.00
Open
Rs127.00
Day's High
Rs132.80
Day's Low
Rs126.80
Volume
1,861,729
Avg. Vol
1,681,073
52-wk High
Rs147.30
52-wk Low
Rs104.05

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

S. B. Pandit

65 2015 Executive Chairman of the Board, Group Chief Executive Officer

Kishor Patil

53 Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director

Anil Patwardhan

56 Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President

Sneha Padve

2015 Compliance Officer, Company Secretary

Sachin Tikekar

47 2011 Whole Time Director
» More People

KPIT Technologies Ltd News