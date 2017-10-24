Edition:
United Kingdom

Keppel Corporation Ltd (KPLM.SI)

KPLM.SI on Stock Exchange of Singapore

7.36SGD
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.05 (-0.67%)
Prev Close
$7.41
Open
$7.40
Day's High
$7.43
Day's Low
$7.33
Volume
2,922,200
Avg. Vol
3,255,155
52-wk High
$7.48
52-wk Low
$5.24

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Boon Yang Lee

69 2009 Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board

Chin Hua Loh

55 2014 Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

Hon Chew Chan

51 2014 Chief Financial Officer, Chairman of Keppel Land ltd.

Wee Gee Ang

55 2013 Chief Executive Officer of Keppel Land Limited

How Jat Chor

55 2012 Managing Director - Keppel Shipyard Limited
