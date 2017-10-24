Keppel Corporation Ltd (KPLM.SI)
KPLM.SI on Stock Exchange of Singapore
7.36SGD
24 Oct 2017
7.36SGD
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-0.05 (-0.67%)
$-0.05 (-0.67%)
Prev Close
$7.41
$7.41
Open
$7.40
$7.40
Day's High
$7.43
$7.43
Day's Low
$7.33
$7.33
Volume
2,922,200
2,922,200
Avg. Vol
3,255,155
3,255,155
52-wk High
$7.48
$7.48
52-wk Low
$5.24
$5.24
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Boon Yang Lee
|69
|2009
|Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Chin Hua Loh
|55
|2014
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Hon Chew Chan
|51
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer, Chairman of Keppel Land ltd.
|
Wee Gee Ang
|55
|2013
|Chief Executive Officer of Keppel Land Limited
|
How Jat Chor
|55
|2012
|Managing Director - Keppel Shipyard Limited
