KPR Mill Ltd (KPRM.NS)
KPRM.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
776.25INR
11:21am BST
776.25INR
11:21am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-9.30 (-1.18%)
Rs-9.30 (-1.18%)
Prev Close
Rs785.55
Rs785.55
Open
Rs792.00
Rs792.00
Day's High
Rs792.00
Rs792.00
Day's Low
Rs765.40
Rs765.40
Volume
17,390
17,390
Avg. Vol
27,958
27,958
52-wk High
Rs884.00
Rs884.00
52-wk Low
Rs502.50
Rs502.50
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
K. Ramasamy
|64
|Wholetime Executive Chairman of the Board
|
P. Murugappan
|2012
|Chief Financial Officer
|
C. Anandakrishnan
|35
|2011
|President - Processing Unit, Executive Director
|
P. Kandaswamy
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
P. Nataraj
|55
|2007
|Managing Director, Non-Independent Executive Director