KRBL Ltd (KRBL.NS)
KRBL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
614.25INR
11:28am BST
614.25INR
11:28am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs35.30 (+6.10%)
Rs35.30 (+6.10%)
Prev Close
Rs578.95
Rs578.95
Open
Rs580.05
Rs580.05
Day's High
Rs616.85
Rs616.85
Day's Low
Rs580.05
Rs580.05
Volume
160,304
160,304
Avg. Vol
183,176
183,176
52-wk High
Rs625.40
Rs625.40
52-wk Low
Rs217.50
Rs217.50
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Anil Mittal
|63
|2004
|Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
Rakesh Mehrotra
|2011
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Raman Sapra
|2012
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Anoop Gupta
|55
|2004
|Joint Managing Director, Executive Director
|
Arun Gupta
|57
|2004
|Joint Managing Director, Executive Director