Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd (KRFI.BO)
KRFI.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange
74.95INR
11:22am BST
74.95INR
11:22am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-2.05 (-2.66%)
Rs-2.05 (-2.66%)
Prev Close
Rs77.00
Rs77.00
Open
Rs76.70
Rs76.70
Day's High
Rs78.95
Rs78.95
Day's Low
Rs74.00
Rs74.00
Volume
305,111
305,111
Avg. Vol
103,243
103,243
52-wk High
Rs112.00
Rs112.00
52-wk Low
Rs64.70
Rs64.70
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Atul Kirloskar
|60
|Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Rahul Kirloskar
|2015
|Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Chandra Panicker
|59
|2007
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Ravindranath Gumaste
|56
|2003
|Managing Director, Executive Director
|
Anil Alawani
|68
|2015
|Non-Executive Non Independent Director