Edition:
United Kingdom

Krones AG (KRNG.DE)

KRNG.DE on Xetra

110.00EUR
4:35pm BST
Change (% chg)

€-1.10 (-0.99%)
Prev Close
€111.10
Open
€110.95
Day's High
€111.80
Day's Low
€109.60
Volume
77,131
Avg. Vol
45,591
52-wk High
€121.25
52-wk Low
€82.97

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Christoph Klenk

54 2016 Chairman of the Executive Board

Volker Kronseder

62 2016 Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Werner Schroedl

2007 Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative

Michael Andersen

2016 Member of the Executive Board, Chief Financial Officer

Rainulf Diepold

62 1996 Member of the Executive Board, Responsible for Sales and Marketing
» More People

Krones AG News

» More KRNG.DE News