K S B Pumps Ltd (KSBP.NS)
KSBP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
830.20INR
11:15am BST
830.20INR
11:15am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-21.15 (-2.48%)
Rs-21.15 (-2.48%)
Prev Close
Rs851.35
Rs851.35
Open
Rs852.00
Rs852.00
Day's High
Rs856.80
Rs856.80
Day's Low
Rs826.05
Rs826.05
Volume
16,531
16,531
Avg. Vol
28,970
28,970
52-wk High
Rs888.00
Rs888.00
52-wk Low
Rs543.00
Rs543.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Gaurav Swarup
|60
|2008
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
R. Narasimhan
|2014
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Rajeev Jain
|2016
|Managing Director, Additional Director
|
Werner Spiegel
|62
|2016
|Executive Director
|
Stephan Bross
|2014
|Non-Executive Director