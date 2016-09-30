PSG Konsult Ltd (KSTJ.J)
KSTJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
889.00ZAc
8:19am BST
889.00ZAc
8:19am BST
Change (% chg)
9.00 (+1.02%)
9.00 (+1.02%)
Prev Close
880.00
880.00
Open
878.00
878.00
Day's High
889.00
889.00
Day's Low
878.00
878.00
Volume
1,829
1,829
Avg. Vol
135,679
135,679
52-wk High
940.00
940.00
52-wk Low
675.00
675.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Willem Theron
|61
|2013
|Non-Executive Chairman
|
Francois Gouws
|51
|2013
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Michael Smith
|46
|2013
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Jacob de Vos du Toit
|62
|2012
|Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
|
Johannes Mouton
|70
|2002
|Non-Executive Director