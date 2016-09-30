Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd (KTKM.BO)
KTKM.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange
1,080.00INR
10:59am BST
1,080.00INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs18.05 (+1.70%)
Rs18.05 (+1.70%)
Prev Close
Rs1,061.95
Rs1,061.95
Open
Rs1,070.00
Rs1,070.00
Day's High
Rs1,080.00
Rs1,080.00
Day's Low
Rs1,059.30
Rs1,059.30
Volume
24,708
24,708
Avg. Vol
153,158
153,158
52-wk High
Rs1,114.35
Rs1,114.35
52-wk Low
Rs692.40
Rs692.40
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Shankar Acharya
|71
|2015
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Uday Kotak
|58
|Executive Vice Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
Bina Chandarana
|2016
|Senior Executive Vice President, Secretary
|
Dipak Gupta
|56
|2011
|Joint Managing Director, Whole-Time Director
|
Mark Newman
|50
|2015
|Non-Executive Director
- BRIEF-Old Mutual completes stake sale in life insurance JV to Kotak Mahindra Bank
- Indian shares snap three sessions of gains; banks drag
- India's SEBI panel proposes tougher corporate governance norms
- Indian shares snap longest losing streak in 2017; financials gain
- Indian shares recover; broader sentiment cautious amid North Korea worries