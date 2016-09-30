Grupa Kety SA (KTY.WA)
KTY.WA on Warsaw Stock Exchange
382.25PLN
1:40pm BST
382.25PLN
1:40pm BST
Change (% chg)
-5.75zł (-1.48%)
-5.75zł (-1.48%)
Prev Close
388.00zł
388.00zł
Open
387.40zł
387.40zł
Day's High
387.55zł
387.55zł
Day's Low
382.25zł
382.25zł
Volume
7,840
7,840
Avg. Vol
5,653
5,653
52-wk High
445.00zł
445.00zł
52-wk Low
356.30zł
356.30zł
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Dariusz Manko
|2005
|Chairman of the Management Board, General Director
|
Szczepan Strublewski
|2011
|Independent Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Adam Piela
|46
|2006
|Member of the Management Board, Chief Financial Officer
|
Piotr Kaczmarek
|47
|2017
|Member of the Supervisory Board
|
Bartosz Kazimierczuk
|2017
|Member of the Supervisory Board