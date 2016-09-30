Kaveri Seed Company Ltd (KVRI.NS)
KVRI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
573.15INR
11:17am BST
573.15INR
11:17am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs14.55 (+2.60%)
Rs14.55 (+2.60%)
Prev Close
Rs558.60
Rs558.60
Open
Rs560.00
Rs560.00
Day's High
Rs577.00
Rs577.00
Day's Low
Rs557.45
Rs557.45
Volume
789,878
789,878
Avg. Vol
759,603
759,603
52-wk High
Rs708.00
Rs708.00
52-wk Low
Rs358.10
Rs358.10
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Gundavaram Rao
|Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
K. V. Chalapathi Reddy
|Chief Financial Officer
|
G. Satish
|2015
|Chief Operating Officer
|
V. R. S. Murti
|2008
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Chennameneni Chand
|37
|2006
|Whole Time Director