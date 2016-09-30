Edition:
Kws Saat SE (KWSG.DE)

KWSG.DE on Xetra

361.05EUR
4:35pm BST
Change (% chg)

€-1.20 (-0.33%)
Prev Close
€362.25
Open
€360.30
Day's High
€363.90
Day's Low
€359.60
Volume
607
Avg. Vol
1,663
52-wk High
€383.15
52-wk Low
€270.00

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Andreas Buechting

2007 Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Hagen Duenbostel

46 2015 Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer

Arend Oetker

77 Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Leon Broers

56 2009 Member of the Management Board

Peter Hofmann

56 2014 Member of the Management Board
