Kinaxis Inc (KXS.TO)
KXS.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
67.80CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)
$0.43 (+0.64%)
Prev Close
$67.37
Open
$67.44
Day's High
$68.56
Day's Low
$67.10
Volume
69,004
Avg. Vol
102,033
52-wk High
$91.98
52-wk Low
$56.47
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Douglas Colbeth
|60
|2016
|Chairman of the Board
|
John Sicard
|53
|2016
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Richard Monkman
|Chief Financial Officer, Vice President - Corporate Services
|
Jeffrey Johnson
|2012
|Executive Vice President - Global Operations
|
David Kelly
|2014
|Executive Vice President - Professional Services
