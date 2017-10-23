Long4Life Ltd (L4LJ.J)
L4LJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
518.00ZAc
23 Oct 2017
518.00ZAc
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
518.00
518.00
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
698,852
698,852
52-wk High
838.00
838.00
52-wk Low
515.00
515.00
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Graham Dempster
|61
|2017
|Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Brian Joffe
|70
|2016
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Tasneem Abdool-Samad
|43
|2017
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Colin Datnow
|68
|2017
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Lionel Jacobs
|73
|2017
|Non-Executive Independent Director
- BRIEF-Long4life says enters into discussions relating to further potential acquisition
- BRIEF-Long4Life concludes deal to acquire Inhle Beverages Proprietary
- BRIEF-Long4Life in discussions on an acquisition unrelated to proposed acquisition of Holdsport
- BRIEF-Long4Life to acquire entire issued share capital of Holdsport Ltd
- Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions