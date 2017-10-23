Genomma Lab Internacional SAB de CV (LABB.MX)
LABB.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange
22.26MXN
23 Oct 2017
22.26MXN
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.01 (+0.04%)
$0.01 (+0.04%)
Prev Close
$22.25
$22.25
Open
$22.91
$22.91
Day's High
$23.00
$23.00
Day's Low
$22.15
$22.15
Volume
819,765
819,765
Avg. Vol
2,197,834
2,197,834
52-wk High
$25.47
$25.47
52-wk Low
$18.67
$18.67
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Rodrigo Alonso Herrera Aspra
|47
|2016
|Chairman of the Board, Independent Director
|
Maximo Juda
|2015
|Chief Executive Officer
|
Antonio Zamora Galland
|2015
|Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer
|
Marco Sparvieri
|2015
|Executive Vice-President of Global Sales
|
Alejandro Baston Patino
|50
|2015
|Vice-President of International and Sales Development