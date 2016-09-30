Edition:
United Kingdom

Latecoere SA (LAEP.PA)

LAEP.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

5.55EUR
3:41pm BST
Change (% chg)

€-0.03 (-0.54%)
Prev Close
€5.58
Open
€5.58
Day's High
€5.59
Day's Low
€5.50
Volume
159,147
Avg. Vol
248,197
52-wk High
€5.96
52-wk Low
€3.10

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Pierre Gadonneix

73 2010 Independent Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Frederic Michelland

48 2014 Chairman of the Management Board, Director of Aerostructure

Jean-Claude Chaussonnet

74 2010 Independent Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Olivier Regnard

2014 Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Executive Committee

M. Vret

Senior Vice President - Organization and Information System, Member of the Executive Committee
» More People

Latecoere SA News

» More LAEP.PA News