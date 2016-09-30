Lagardere SCA (LAGA.PA)
LAGA.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
28.12EUR
3:43pm BST
Change (% chg)
€0.22 (+0.79%)
Prev Close
€27.90
Open
€27.90
Day's High
€28.26
Day's Low
€27.90
Volume
148,450
Avg. Vol
255,028
52-wk High
€28.95
52-wk Low
€22.09
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Xavier de Sarrau
|66
|2010
|Independent Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Arnaud Lagardere
|56
|2003
|General and Managing Partner - Representative of Arjil Commanditee-Arco, Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Committee
|
Gerard Adsuar
|54
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Executive Committee
|
Thierry Funck-Brentano
|70
|2010
|Chief Human Relations, Communication and Sustainable Development, Member of the Executive Committee, Co-Managing Partner - Representative of Arjil Commanditee-Arco
|
Ramzi Khiroun
|2009
|Member of the Executive Committee, Spokesman for Lagardere SCA, Chief External Relations Officer
