Lagardere SCA (LAGA.PA)

LAGA.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

28.12EUR
3:43pm BST
Change (% chg)

€0.22 (+0.79%)
Prev Close
€27.90
Open
€27.90
Day's High
€28.26
Day's Low
€27.90
Volume
148,450
Avg. Vol
255,028
52-wk High
€28.95
52-wk Low
€22.09

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Xavier de Sarrau

66 2010 Independent Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Arnaud Lagardere

56 2003 General and Managing Partner - Representative of Arjil Commanditee-Arco, Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Committee

Gerard Adsuar

54 2016 Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Executive Committee

Thierry Funck-Brentano

70 2010 Chief Human Relations, Communication and Sustainable Development, Member of the Executive Committee, Co-Managing Partner - Representative of Arjil Commanditee-Arco

Ramzi Khiroun

2009 Member of the Executive Committee, Spokesman for Lagardere SCA, Chief External Relations Officer
Lagardere SCA News

