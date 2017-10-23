Edition:
United Kingdom

Grupo LALA SAB de CV (LALAB.MX)

LALAB.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange

30.55MXN
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.03 (-0.10%)
Prev Close
$30.58
Open
$30.76
Day's High
$31.42
Day's Low
$30.55
Volume
1,217,556
Avg. Vol
2,005,502
52-wk High
$37.14
52-wk Low
$27.15

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Eduardo Tricio Haro

54 2000 Chairman of the Board

Scot Rank Crawford

2015 Chief Executive Officer

Alberto Alfredo Arellano Garcia

2016 Chief Administrative and Financial Officer

Antonio Hernandez Astorga

Chief Operating Officer

Mauricio Garate Meza

2016 General Counsel, Secretary
» More People

Grupo LALA SAB de CV News

» More LALAB.MX News