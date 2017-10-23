Lojas Americanas SA (LAME4.SA)
LAME4.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
18.01BRL
23 Oct 2017
18.01BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
R$ -0.57 (-3.07%)
R$ -0.57 (-3.07%)
Prev Close
R$ 18.58
R$ 18.58
Open
R$ 18.55
R$ 18.55
Day's High
R$ 18.55
R$ 18.55
Day's Low
R$ 17.86
R$ 17.86
Volume
4,237,300
4,237,300
Avg. Vol
4,965,720
4,965,720
52-wk High
R$ 21.49
R$ 21.49
52-wk Low
R$ 13.20
R$ 13.20
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Carlos Alberto da Veiga Sicupira
|69
|1992
|Chairman of the Board
|
Miguel Gomes Pereira Sarmiento Gutierrez
|55
|Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Board, Member of the Board of Directors
|
Murilo dos Santos Correa
|53
|Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer, Member of the Executive Board
|
Flavio de Almeida Serapiao
|47
|Chief Human Resources Officer, Member of the Executive Board
|
Celso Alves Ferreira Louro
|63
|2004
|Member of the Executive Board