La Opala R G Ltd (LAOP.NS)
LAOP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
517.30INR
11:16am BST
517.30INR
11:16am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-3.45 (-0.66%)
Rs-3.45 (-0.66%)
Prev Close
Rs520.75
Rs520.75
Open
Rs522.00
Rs522.00
Day's High
Rs522.00
Rs522.00
Day's Low
Rs514.00
Rs514.00
Volume
7,732
7,732
Avg. Vol
20,452
20,452
52-wk High
Rs579.00
Rs579.00
52-wk Low
Rs432.55
Rs432.55
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Amal Chakrabortti
|84
|1994
|Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Alok Pandey
|2011
|Vice President - Finance, Compliance Officer, Secretary
|
Ajit Jhunjhunwala
|41
|2013
|Joint Managing Director
|
Nidhi Jhunjhunwala
|2010
|Executive Director
|
Sushil Jhunjhunwala
|65
|2013
|Vice Chairman of the Board, Managing Director