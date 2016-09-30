Larsen & Toubro Ltd (LART.NS)
LART.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,142.55INR
11:26am BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
A. Naik
|74
|2017
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
S. Subrahmanyan
|57
|2017
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Whole-Time Director
|
R. Shankar Raman
|58
|2011
|Chief Financial Officer, Whole-time Director
|
Subramanian Sarma
|2015
|Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director - L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering, Executive Director
|
Shailendra Roy
|64
|2013
|Senior Executive Vice President - Power, Heavy Engineering & Defence, Whole-time Director
