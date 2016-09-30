Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO)
LB.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
60.23CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)
$-0.34 (-0.56%)
Prev Close
$60.57
Open
$60.56
Day's High
$60.76
Day's Low
$60.23
Volume
51,448
Avg. Vol
122,387
52-wk High
$61.67
52-wk Low
$49.05
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Isabelle Courville
|54
|2013
|Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Francois Desjardins
|46
|2015
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Francois Laurin
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President
|
Deborah Rose
|2015
|Executive Vice-President, Intermediary Banking and Chief Information Officer, Laurentian Bank, and President and Chief Executive Officer, B2B Bank
|
Suzan Kudzman
|2015
|Executive Vice-President, Chief Risk Officer and Corporate Affairs
- BRIEF-Laurentian Bank to redeem Series 2012-1 Medium Term Notes
- BRIEF-Laurentian Bank announces redemption of series 2012-1 medium term notes
- BRIEF-Laurentian Bank of Canada increases its prime rate
- BRIEF-Laurentian Bank Of Canada reports Q3 adjusted earnings per share of C$1.63
- BRIEF-Laurentian Bank of Canada increases its prime lending rate by 25 basis points to 2.95 pct