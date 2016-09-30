Edition:
United Kingdom

Liberty Holdings Ltd (LBHJ.J)

LBHJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

11,065.00ZAc
2:34pm BST
Change (% chg)

35.00 (+0.32%)
Prev Close
11,030.00
Open
11,085.00
Day's High
11,085.00
Day's Low
10,992.00
Volume
67,541
Avg. Vol
603,378
52-wk High
12,491.00
52-wk Low
9,763.00

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Jacko Maree

61 2015 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

David Munro

2017 Chief Executive Officer

Casper Troskie

53 2010 Financial Director, Executive Director

Seelan Gobalsamy

2017 Chief Executive – Emerging Markets

John Maxwell

2015 Chief Executive – Individual Arrangements
» More People

Liberty Holdings Ltd News

» More LBHJ.J News