Liberty Holdings Ltd (LBHJ.J)
LBHJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
11,065.00ZAc
2:34pm BST
11,065.00ZAc
2:34pm BST
Change (% chg)
35.00 (+0.32%)
35.00 (+0.32%)
Prev Close
11,030.00
11,030.00
Open
11,085.00
11,085.00
Day's High
11,085.00
11,085.00
Day's Low
10,992.00
10,992.00
Volume
67,541
67,541
Avg. Vol
603,378
603,378
52-wk High
12,491.00
12,491.00
52-wk Low
9,763.00
9,763.00
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Jacko Maree
|61
|2015
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
David Munro
|2017
|Chief Executive Officer
|
Casper Troskie
|53
|2010
|Financial Director, Executive Director
|
Seelan Gobalsamy
|2017
|Chief Executive – Emerging Markets
|
John Maxwell
|2015
|Chief Executive – Individual Arrangements
- UPDATE 1-Allianz buys Nigerian insurer for $35 mln in African push
- Allianz buys Nigerian insurer in African push
- UPDATE 1-South Africa's rand languishes at 3-week lows, stocks inch up
- UPDATE 2-S.Africa's Liberty to slow expansion, focus on margins in turnaround drive
- BRIEF-Liberty Holdings says HY normalised HEPS 456.7 cents