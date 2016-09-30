Label Vie SA (LBV.CS)
LBV.CS on Casablanca Stock Exchange
1,698.00MAD
3:01pm BST
1,698.00MAD
3:01pm BST
Change (% chg)
null0.00 (+0.00%)
null0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
null1,698.00
null1,698.00
Open
null1,697.00
null1,697.00
Day's High
null1,698.00
null1,698.00
Day's Low
null1,697.00
null1,697.00
Volume
844
844
Avg. Vol
3,299
3,299
52-wk High
null1,698.00
null1,698.00
52-wk Low
null995.53
null995.53
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Riad Laissaoui
|2016
|Chairman, Chief Executive Officer
|
Zouhair Bennani
|1986
|Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
Mohamed Bennis
|2005
|Financial and Administrative Directror
|
Mohamed Halloum
|2007
|Information Systems Manager
|
Rachid Belghiti
|Development Director