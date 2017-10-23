La Comer SAB de CV (LCMRUBC.MX)
LCMRUBC.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange
18.24MXN
23 Oct 2017
18.24MXN
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.12 (+0.66%)
$0.12 (+0.66%)
Prev Close
$18.12
$18.12
Open
$18.11
$18.11
Day's High
$18.30
$18.30
Day's Low
$17.74
$17.74
Volume
86,154
86,154
Avg. Vol
532,413
532,413
52-wk High
$19.50
$19.50
52-wk Low
$13.23
$13.23
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Guillermo Gonzalez Nova
|2002
|Chairman of the Board
|
Carlos Gonzalez Zabalegui
|65
|Vice Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer
|
Luis Felipe Gonzalez Solana
|58
|2009
|Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Rogelio Garza Garza
|2016
|Chief Financial and Administrative Officer
|
Santiago Garcia Garcia
|63
|Director, Chief Executive Officer of Tiendas Comercial Mexicana SA de CV