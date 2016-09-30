Edition:
Groupe LDLC SA (LDCO.PA)

LDCO.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

23.26EUR
3:16pm BST
Change (% chg)

€-0.36 (-1.52%)
Prev Close
€23.62
Open
€23.60
Day's High
€23.60
Day's Low
€23.22
Volume
1,251
Avg. Vol
6,993
52-wk High
€37.50
52-wk Low
€23.20

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Suzanne Villemonte de la Clergerie

Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Laurent Villemonte de la Clergerie

Chairman of the Management Board

Olivier Villemonte de la Clergerie

Member of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer

Marc Villemonte de la Clergerie

Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Marc Prieur

Member of the Management Board
