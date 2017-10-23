Legrand SA (LEGD.PA)
LEGD.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
61.39EUR
23 Oct 2017
61.39EUR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
€61.39
€61.39
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
549,948
549,948
52-wk High
€64.86
€64.86
52-wk Low
€49.13
€49.13
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Gilles Schnepp
|58
|2006
|Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Management Committee
|
Francois Grappotte
|81
|2006
|Honorary Chairman of the Board, Director
|
Patrice Soudan
|58
|2014
|Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Executive Vice President - Group Operations, Member of the Management Committee
|
Antoine Burel
|54
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Management Committee
|
John Selldorff
|57
|2014
|President and Chief Executive Officer of Legrand North & Central America, Member of the Management Committee
