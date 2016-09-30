LEG Immobilien AG (LEGn.DE)
LEGn.DE on Xetra
85.66EUR
4:35pm BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Michael Zimmer
|2013
|Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Thomas Hegel
|61
|2013
|Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer
|
Stefan Juette
|71
|2013
|Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Eckhard Schultz
|53
|2013
|Vice Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Financial Officer
|
Holger Hentschel
|51
|2013
|Chief Operating Officer, Member of the Management Board
