Lesieur Ste SA (LESU.CS)
LESU.CS on Casablanca Stock Exchange
160.00MAD
2:30pm BST
160.00MAD
2:30pm BST
Change (% chg)
null0.00 (+0.00%)
null0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
null160.00
null160.00
Open
null162.50
null162.50
Day's High
null162.50
null162.50
Day's Low
null160.00
null160.00
Volume
886
886
Avg. Vol
15,333
15,333
52-wk High
null174.70
null174.70
52-wk Low
null119.00
null119.00
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Khalid Cheddadi
|2012
|Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
Fatima El Khlifi
|Assistant General Manager, Finance, Management Control and Information Technology
|
Abdelkebir Badaoui
|2013
|Technical Director
|
Abderrahim El Garch
|Risk, Internal Audit and Control Director
|
Samir Oudghiri Idrissi
|2013
|General Manager