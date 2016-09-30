Lewis Group Ltd (LEWJ.J)
LEWJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
2,720.00ZAc
2:32pm BST
2,720.00ZAc
2:32pm BST
Change (% chg)
-20.00 (-0.73%)
-20.00 (-0.73%)
Prev Close
2,740.00
2,740.00
Open
2,750.00
2,750.00
Day's High
2,750.00
2,750.00
Day's Low
2,710.00
2,710.00
Volume
47,591
47,591
Avg. Vol
167,859
167,859
52-wk High
4,800.00
4,800.00
52-wk Low
2,539.00
2,539.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
David Nurek
|66
|2017
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Johan Enslin
|42
|2009
|Chief Executive Officer, Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director
|
Jacques Bestbier
|44
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Leslie Davies
|61
|2017
|Executive Director
|
Neil Jansen
|44
|2008
|Human Resources Director
- BRIEF-Lewis acquires cash furniture retailer United Furniture Outlets
- South African retailer TFG to fight credit regulator on club fees
- South Africa's credit regulator to appeal Lewis Group judgment
- S.Africa's Lewis says watchdog finds no wrongdoing on club fees
- BRIEF-Lewis Group granted favourable judgment in referral by National Credit Regulator to National Consumer Tribunal