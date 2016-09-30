Edition:
Lewis Group Ltd (LEWJ.J)

LEWJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

2,720.00ZAc
2:32pm BST
Change (% chg)

-20.00 (-0.73%)
Prev Close
2,740.00
Open
2,750.00
Day's High
2,750.00
Day's Low
2,710.00
Volume
47,591
Avg. Vol
167,859
52-wk High
4,800.00
52-wk Low
2,539.00

People

Name Age Since Current Position

David Nurek

66 2017 Non-Executive Independent Director

Johan Enslin

42 2009 Chief Executive Officer, Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director

Jacques Bestbier

44 2017 Chief Financial Officer

Leslie Davies

61 2017 Executive Director

Neil Jansen

44 2008 Human Resources Director
