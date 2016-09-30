LG Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd (LGB.NS)
LGB.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
941.15INR
11:18am BST
941.15INR
11:18am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs23.25 (+2.53%)
Rs23.25 (+2.53%)
Prev Close
Rs917.90
Rs917.90
Open
Rs912.65
Rs912.65
Day's High
Rs948.80
Rs948.80
Day's Low
Rs912.65
Rs912.65
Volume
37,973
37,973
Avg. Vol
17,094
17,094
52-wk High
Rs948.80
Rs948.80
52-wk Low
Rs511.25
Rs511.25
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
B. Vijayakumar
|2008
|Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
N. Rengaraj
|2009
|Chief Financial Officer
|
M. LakshmiKanth Joshi
|2009
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary, General Manager
|
P. Prabakaran
|55
|2011
|Deputy Managing Director, Executive Director
|
V. Rajvirdhan
|30
|2010
|Non-Executive Director