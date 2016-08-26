Edition:
United Kingdom

Legal & General Group PLC (LGEN.L)

LGEN.L on London Stock Exchange

268.10GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
268.10
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
14,602,632
52-wk High
279.90
52-wk Low
204.08

People

Name Age Since Current Position

John Kingman

2016 Chairman of the Board

Nigel Wilson

58 2012 Group Chief Executive, Executive Director

Stuart Davies

2017 Group Chief Financial Officer

Mark Zinkula

47 2012 Chief Executive Officer - Legal & General Investment Management, Executive Director

Geoffrey Timms

2010 Group General Counsel, Company Secretary
Legal & General Group PLC News

Market Views

