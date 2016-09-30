Edition:
United Kingdom

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Ltd (LHCJ.J)

LHCJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

2,583.00ZAc
2:29pm BST
Change (% chg)

-22.00 (-0.84%)
Prev Close
2,605.00
Open
2,626.00
Day's High
2,626.00
Day's Low
2,563.00
Volume
2,229,383
Avg. Vol
5,158,571
52-wk High
3,593.22
52-wk Low
2,305.00

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Mustaq Enus-Brey

63 2013 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Pieter van der Westhuizen

45 2017 Acting Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director

Hubert Bojdo

43 2016 Chief Executive Officer - Scanmed S.A.

Anton van Loggerenberg

47 2016 Group Chief Information Officer

Lourens Bekker

57 2016 Chief Operating Executive - SA
» More People

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Ltd News

» More LHCJ.J News