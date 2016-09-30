LIC Housing Finance Ltd (LICH.NS)
LICH.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
633.85INR
11:26am BST
633.85INR
11:26am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-17.15 (-2.63%)
Rs-17.15 (-2.63%)
Prev Close
Rs651.00
Rs651.00
Open
Rs651.00
Rs651.00
Day's High
Rs652.90
Rs652.90
Day's Low
Rs630.85
Rs630.85
Volume
2,423,208
2,423,208
Avg. Vol
1,633,240
1,633,240
52-wk High
Rs794.00
Rs794.00
52-wk Low
Rs467.85
Rs467.85
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Vijay Sharma
|58
|2016
|Chairman of the Board, Additional Director
|
Vinay Sah
|2017
|Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Whole Time Director
|
P. Narayanan
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer
|
L. Ajit Kumar
|2014
|General Manager
|
L Meena
|General Manager