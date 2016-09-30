Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp (LIF.TO)
LIF.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
21.18CAD
9:00pm BST
21.18CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)
$0.41 (+1.97%)
$0.41 (+1.97%)
Prev Close
$20.77
$20.77
Open
$20.89
$20.89
Day's High
$21.29
$21.29
Day's Low
$20.76
$20.76
Volume
195,549
195,549
Avg. Vol
250,931
250,931
52-wk High
$21.58
$21.58
52-wk Low
$13.42
$13.42
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
William Corcoran
|2010
|Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board
|
William McNeil
|2016
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Alan Thomas
|74
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer
|
James McCartney
|2010
|Executive Vice President, Secretary, Director
|
Sandra Rosch
|2016
|Executive Vice President, Director