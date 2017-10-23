Edition:
Light SA (LIGT3.SA)

LIGT3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

18.60BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ -0.68 (-3.53%)
Prev Close
R$ 19.28
Open
R$ 19.28
Day's High
R$ 19.40
Day's Low
R$ 18.42
Volume
1,081,000
Avg. Vol
1,207,084
52-wk High
R$ 25.07
52-wk Low
R$ 13.27

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Nelson Jose Hubner Moreira

63 2016 Chairman of the Board

Ana Marta Horta Veloso

48 2016 Chief Executive Officer, Chief Business Development Officer, Investor Relations Officer

Marcelo Pedreira de Oliveira

49 2016 Vice Chairman of the Board

Claudio Bernardo Guimaraes de Moraes

55 2015 Chief Financial Officer

Jaconias de Aguiar

2016 Chief Human Resources and Corporate Management Officer
