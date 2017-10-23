Light SA (LIGT3.SA)
LIGT3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
18.60BRL
23 Oct 2017
18.60BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
R$ -0.68 (-3.53%)
R$ -0.68 (-3.53%)
Prev Close
R$ 19.28
R$ 19.28
Open
R$ 19.28
R$ 19.28
Day's High
R$ 19.40
R$ 19.40
Day's Low
R$ 18.42
R$ 18.42
Volume
1,081,000
1,081,000
Avg. Vol
1,207,084
1,207,084
52-wk High
R$ 25.07
R$ 25.07
52-wk Low
R$ 13.27
R$ 13.27
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Nelson Jose Hubner Moreira
|63
|2016
|Chairman of the Board
|
Ana Marta Horta Veloso
|48
|2016
|Chief Executive Officer, Chief Business Development Officer, Investor Relations Officer
|
Marcelo Pedreira de Oliveira
|49
|2016
|Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Claudio Bernardo Guimaraes de Moraes
|55
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Jaconias de Aguiar
|2016
|Chief Human Resources and Corporate Management Officer
