Linde India Ltd (LIND.NS)
LIND.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
403.55INR
11:12am BST
403.55INR
11:12am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs2.45 (+0.61%)
Rs2.45 (+0.61%)
Prev Close
Rs401.10
Rs401.10
Open
Rs401.00
Rs401.00
Day's High
Rs415.85
Rs415.85
Day's Low
Rs397.10
Rs397.10
Volume
54,528
54,528
Avg. Vol
39,027
39,027
52-wk High
Rs494.40
Rs494.40
52-wk Low
Rs321.00
Rs321.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Sanjiv Lamba
|53
|2012
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Indranil Bagchi
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Pawan Marda
|56
|Assistant Vice President, Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Moloy Banerjee
|49
|2013
|Managing Director, Executive Director
|
Desiree Co Bacher
|2015
|Additional Non-Executive Director