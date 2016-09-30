Edition:
Linde India Ltd (LIND.NS)

LIND.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

403.55INR
11:12am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs2.45 (+0.61%)
Prev Close
Rs401.10
Open
Rs401.00
Day's High
Rs415.85
Day's Low
Rs397.10
Volume
54,528
Avg. Vol
39,027
52-wk High
Rs494.40
52-wk Low
Rs321.00

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Sanjiv Lamba

53 2012 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Indranil Bagchi

2016 Chief Financial Officer

Pawan Marda

56 Assistant Vice President, Compliance Officer, Company Secretary

Moloy Banerjee

49 2013 Managing Director, Executive Director

Desiree Co Bacher

2015 Additional Non-Executive Director
Linde India Ltd News

