Linx SA (LINX3.SA)

LINX3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

21.70BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ -0.01 (-0.05%)
Prev Close
R$ 21.71
Open
R$ 21.90
Day's High
R$ 22.09
Day's Low
R$ 21.37
Volume
320,500
Avg. Vol
630,458
52-wk High
R$ 22.09
52-wk Low
R$ 15.70

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Nercio Jose Monteiro Fernandes

2012 Chairman of the Board, Member of the Executive Board

Alberto Menache

39 2012 Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Board, Director

Dennis Herszkowicz

2012 Chief Financial Officer, Investor Relations Officer, Member of the Executive Board, Director

Jean Carlo Klaumann

2013 Chief Operating Officer, Member of the Executive Board

Alon Dayan

51 2012 Director
Linx SA News

