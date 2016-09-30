Edition:
United Kingdom

Liquor Stores NA Ltd (LIQ.TO)

LIQ.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

9.90CAD
8:59pm BST
Change (% chg)

$-0.08 (-0.80%)
Prev Close
$9.98
Open
$9.98
Day's High
$10.00
Day's Low
$9.87
Volume
24,267
Avg. Vol
60,021
52-wk High
$11.48
52-wk Low
$8.78

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Ken Barbet

2017 President, Chief Executive Officer

Matthew Rudd

2016 Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President

David Gordey

2016 Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer, Canada

Steve Rop

2016 Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer, United States

C. Lieske Renz

2016 Senior Vice President - Shared Service (Talent, Technology & Org Excellence)
Liquor Stores NA Ltd News

