El Puerto de Liverpool SAB de CV (LIVEPOLC1.MX)
LIVEPOLC1.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange
136.10MXN
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.22 (+0.16%)
Prev Close
$135.88
Open
$136.03
Day's High
$137.41
Day's Low
$133.20
Volume
724,761
Avg. Vol
588,384
52-wk High
$208.89
52-wk Low
$130.50
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Max David Michel
|2004
|Chairman
|
Enrique Bremond
|Honorary Chairman of the Board
|
Graciano Guichard Michel
|2015
|Chief Executive Officer, Director of Sales and Director
|
Madeleine Bremond Santacruz
|2003
|Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Miguel Guichard
|Vice Chairman of the Board