Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd (LKMC.NS)

LKMC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

5,965.45INR
11:21am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-77.70 (-1.29%)
Prev Close
Rs6,043.15
Open
Rs6,035.95
Day's High
Rs6,050.00
Day's Low
Rs5,951.00
Volume
2,350
Avg. Vol
7,169
52-wk High
Rs6,430.00
52-wk Low
Rs3,609.80

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Sanjay Jayavarthanavelu

45 2012 Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director

C. Chandrasekar

2015 Chief Financial Officer

K. Duraisami

Compliance Officer, Company Secretary

S. Pathy

Non-Executive Non-Independent Director

.. Basavaraju

2013 Non-Executive Independent Director
Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd News

