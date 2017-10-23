Edition:
United Kingdom

Londonmetric Property PLC (LMPL.L)

LMPL.L on London Stock Exchange

176.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
176.50
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
1,456,151
52-wk High
177.50
52-wk Low
138.30

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Patrick Vaughan

2014 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Andrew Jones

2013 Chief Executive, Executive Director

Martin McGann

2010 Finance Director, Executive Director

Valentine Beresford

2014 Investment Director, Executive Director

Mark Stirling

2014 Asset Director, Executive Director
» More People

Londonmetric Property PLC News

» More LMPL.L News