Londonmetric Property PLC (LMPL.L)

|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Patrick Vaughan
|2014
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Andrew Jones
|2013
|Chief Executive, Executive Director
|
Martin McGann
|2010
|Finance Director, Executive Director
|
Valentine Beresford
|2014
|Investment Director, Executive Director
|
Mark Stirling
|2014
|Asset Director, Executive Director
- BRIEF-Londonmetric Property announces acquisition of Bedford logistics development site
- BRIEF-Londonmetric Property announces sale of royal mail distribution centre for 48.8 mln pounds
- Ex-divs to take 1.2 points off FTSE 100 on Aug 31
- BRIEF-Londonmetric Property buys portfolio of 14 logistics warehouses
- BRIEF-Londonmetric Property says acquired Burlington retail park in south west London