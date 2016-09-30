Edition:
United Kingdom

Le Noble Age SA (LNA.PA)

LNA.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

59.70EUR
3:36pm BST
Change (% chg)

€-1.04 (-1.71%)
Prev Close
€60.74
Open
€60.54
Day's High
€60.54
Day's Low
€59.62
Volume
6,721
Avg. Vol
14,834
52-wk High
€68.60
52-wk Low
€31.70

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Jean-Paul Siret

1992 Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer

Damien Billard

2009 Deputy Chief Executive Officer-Finance, Director

Willy Siret

2009 Deputy Chief Executive Officer for Operations, Director

Xavier Dejardins

1992 Deputy Chief Executive Officer in charge of Corporate Development, Director

Daniel Braud

2011 Independent Member of the Board
Le Noble Age SA News