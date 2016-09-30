Edition:
United Kingdom

Solocal Group SA (LOCAL.PA)

LOCAL.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

0.94EUR
3:40pm BST
Change (% chg)

€0.01 (+0.86%)
Prev Close
€0.93
Open
€0.93
Day's High
€0.95
Day's Low
€0.93
Volume
1,581,679
Avg. Vol
3,229,076
52-wk High
€1.48
52-wk Low
€0.82

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Pierre Danon

61 2017 Chairman of the Board

Pascal Garcia

59 2014 General Secretary and Assistant Chief Executive Officer, Strategy, Partnerships and External Relations

Christophe Pingard

53 2011 Deputy Chief Executive Officer

Virginie Cayatte

44 2015 Chief Financial Officer - Finance, Property and Purchasing

Frederic Obala

Chief Executive Officer of Search Digital Local
» More People

Solocal Group SA News

» More LOCAL.PA News