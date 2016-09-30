Solocal Group SA (LOCAL.PA)
LOCAL.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
0.94EUR
3:40pm BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Pierre Danon
|61
|2017
|Chairman of the Board
|
Pascal Garcia
|59
|2014
|General Secretary and Assistant Chief Executive Officer, Strategy, Partnerships and External Relations
|
Christophe Pingard
|53
|2011
|Deputy Chief Executive Officer
|
Virginie Cayatte
|44
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer - Finance, Property and Purchasing
|
Frederic Obala
|Chief Executive Officer of Search Digital Local
